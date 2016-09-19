Former Calgary police chief Rick Hanson leads group looking at 2026 Olympic bid

CALGARY — Former Calgary police chief Rick Hanson will head the city's exploration committee on a potential bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Hanson resigned as Calgary's top cop in 2015 for an unsuccessful run as a Progressive Conservative in the provincial election later that year.

Calgary was the host city of the 1988 Winter Olympics. City council voted in June to spend up to $5 million on a committee to study ways and means of hosting another Winter Games.

The city has a year to decide on a bid.

The 17-member group is comprised of volunteers responsible for analyzing costs, how much money will be needed from federal, provincial and municipal governments, and how to maximize the use of the 1988 venues.