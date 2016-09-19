Halifax suburbs ordered to conserve water as reservoir level falls

HALIFAX — A large swath of metro Halifax is being told to conserve water after a prolonged dry period.

Halifax Water issued a news release today saying the weather has resulted in historic low water levels in Lake Major.

The reservoir serves the Halifax Regional Municipality communities of Dartmouth, Cole Harbour, Westphal, North Preston and Eastern Passage.

The mandatory water conservation measures, issued even as a light morning rain fell, include a ban on watering lawns and gardens, filling pools, and other outside water usage.

The utility is also prohibiting vehicle washing at home, though commercial car washes remain open for the time being.

Environment Canada has said parts of Nova Scotia have been drier than normal this summer, with the Halifax area only receiving about two thirds of its normal precipitation.