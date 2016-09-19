Nova Scotia teachers union recommends acceptance of new tentative contract

HALIFAX — The president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union says the union's executive is recommending acceptance of a new tentative contract with the provincial government.

Liette Doucet says the recommendation comes after the details were revealed to the executive on Thursday.

Doucet says details of the contract will be revealed to union members during meetings this week.

She says a ratification vote for the province's 9,000 public school teachers will be held Oct. 4.

Details of the new agreement have been kept under wraps since it was announced Sept. 7.