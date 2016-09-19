Police arrest crane climber at downtown Calgary construction site
CALGARY — Police say they have arrested a man who climbed a 26-storey crane at a downtown Calgary construction site and occupied its cab for most of the morning.
The incident, which began just before 7 a.m. Monday, caused the closure of a major thoroughfare during the morning commute.
The fire department, emergency medical services and a number of police units, including tactical officers and negotiators, were called out.
The man was safely lowered to the ground just before noon with the help of the fire department's high-angle team.
Police say they don't know why the man climbed the crane or if they will lay charges.
