Sentencing scheduled for today for woman convicted in death of stepdaughter

TORONTO — Formal sentencing is scheduled for today in Toronto for a woman convicted of second-degree murder in the death of her stepdaughter more than two decades ago.

Elaine Biddersingh was convicted in June in the death of 17-year-old Melonie Biddersingh, whose frail body was found in a burning suitcase in an industrial parking lot north of Toronto in 1994.

Her body went unidentified for years until 2011, when her stepmother told an Ontario pastor the girl had "died like a dog" after being confined and denied food and medication.

Melonie's father, Everton Biddersingh, was found guilty in January of first-degree murder in his daughter's death, which carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Second degree murder also carries an automatic life sentence but the court has more latitude on fixing parole eligibility.

Prosecutors have argued Elaine Biddersingh should spend 18 to 22 years in prison before having a chance at parole while the defence has suggested 10 years.

Though she did not testify at the trial, her lawyers suggested Melonie's father was to blame for the teen's death, while his wife was a victim of domestic abuse.

Melonie's brother, Cleon Biddersingh, 42, told a sentencing hearing earlier this month he has night sweats, nightmares, and eating disorders as a result of what he saw his sister suffer through and what he experienced himself.

"No human being or animal should ever be treated the way Melonie and I were treated at the hands of Everton and Elaine Biddersingh," he said in a victim impact statement.

In its sentencing arguments, the Crown said Elaine Biddersingh committed an egregious breach of trust in subjecting her 17-year-old stepdaughter to "prolonged slow suffering."

Elaine Biddersingh may not have beaten the teen, but Crown prosecutor Anna Tenhouse argued she was "an equal partner" to the abuse that Melonie suffered, which included food deprivation and confinement.

She had plenty of opportunity to save Melonie but instead committed a brutal crime against a helpless child who depended on her, Tenhouse told court.