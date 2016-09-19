Traps set for unwanted guest grizzlies off northeastern Vancouver Island

ALERT BAY, B.C. — Grizzly bears have never been seen on Cormorant Island, off the northeast coast of Vancouver Island, so when two showed up in the area, residents were intrigued but firm the duo must go.

About 1,000 people in the Village of Alert Bay occupy most of the 4.5-square kilometre island, and village chief administrative officer Justin Beadle says there have been no conflicts since the bruins' arrival on Friday.

A Ministry of Forests spokeswoman says the bears are believed to be two- to three-year-old brothers from the central coast and were likely forced out by a dominant male.

Grizzlies are not native to Vancouver Island, although the ministry says it is aware of about 10 bears swimming to the region over the last decade in search of new territory.

Beadle says the Conservation Officer Service sent a warning to Alert Bay that the bears have been island-hopping westward for about 10 days, so residents were prepared when the healthy pair waded ashore.