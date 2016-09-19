Trudeau in New York for United Nations meetings this week

NEW YORK — The refugee crisis will be tops on Prime Minister Trudeau's agenda in New York today as he discusses the issue with a number of world leaders.

Trudeau is co-hosting a leaders' summit on the issue Tuesday, along with U.S. President Barack Obama and the leaders of Germany, Sweden, Mexico, Ethiopia and Jordan.

He'll also co-chair a roundtable session today on refugees.

Canadian officials told The Canadian Press that Trudeau will want to look beyond the issue of accepting refugees and focus on the challenges of integrating them into the nations that are taking them in.

Trudeau is to give his maiden speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

Trudeau's office says a theme of the speech will be the role that government can play in fostering broad-based economic growth.