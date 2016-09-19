WestJet cites low demand as it clips wings on Brandon-Toronto service

BRANDON, Man. — Anyone who booked a WestJet (TSX:WJA) flight on the Brandon-to-Toronto route will have to make other plans.

The City of Brandon says the airline has decided to cancel the route due to sluggish bookings.

The city has issued a news release saying WestJet offered a direct flight from the Wheat City to Toronto four days a week on a trial basis during the summer months.

In late July, the city says the airline announced it would offer year-round service between the two destinations starting in late October.

However, the city says WestJet recently told them bookings on the route were slow and the company made the decision to cancel the route altogether.

Officials say those who have already booked tickets for this route will be contacted by WestJet directly to make alternate arrangements, either by rerouting or refunding fares.

The city says it's disappointed by the cancellation, but is encouraged the airline still offers a Calgary route.

“With the much-needed renovation/expansion of the Brandon Municipal Airport set for completion in early 2017, city officials remain open and optimistic for future flight opportunities and will focus efforts on growing the region’s population and prosperity,” says the news release.