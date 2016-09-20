Dual citizens blindsided by new passport rules get a break

In the wake of a public outcry, Ottawa has extended the grace period of its new travel requirement for Canadian dual citizens.

The federal government was to demand all air travellers who are citizens of Canada and another country be required to carry a Canadian passport as of Sept. 30.

However, many travellers complained they were blindsided by the new measures and would not be able to acquire a Canadian passport in time for their immediate travels.

On Tuesday, Immigration Minister John McCallum announced the implementation date would be postponed until Nov. 10.

“In consultation with airline partners, we’re taking further steps to minimize any travel disruption,” said McCallum.

“We’re extending the leniency period and doing another major information blitz in Canada and abroad to encourage affected travellers to plan ahead and get the necessary travel documents before they book a flight to Canada.”

Currently, Canadians with dual citizenship can use the passport of the other country to enter Canada by air if they can provide proof of residency in Canada, such as a driver’s licence or a Canadian citizenship card.

Ottawa rolled out the electronic travel authorization, or eTA, system last year, requiring air passengers — including all applicants for study and work permits, as well as those from countries that currently do not require a visa to come to Canada — to submit their biographic, passport and other personal information through the immigration department website for prescreening or face being denied entry.

Travellers with both Canadian and U.S. citizenship, however, are allowed to return to Canada with their American passports.