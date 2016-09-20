Labrador medical doctor guilty of misconduct, to face disciplinary hearing

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A Labrador medical doctor accused of making sexual comments and inappropriate kissing has been found guilty of at least one count of professional misconduct.

Dr. Adekunle Williams Owolabi faces a sanctioning hearing Monday.

He denied any wrongdoing during a six-day hearing earlier this year before a panel from the provincial College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Four female complainants have accused him of misconduct -- from sexual comments during a pelvic exam to inappropriate hugging and kissing.

Penalties may range from a fine to suspension for the doctor, who graduated in 2000 as a general practitioner in Nigeria.