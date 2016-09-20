'No going back': Tory MP Jason Kenney tweets his resignation letter

OTTAWA — Calgary Conservative Jason Kenney is officially stepping down as an MP this week.

Kenney tweeted a photo of his resignation letter, dated Tuesday, to Speaker Geoff Regan, in which he says he is vacating his Calgary Midnapore seat effective Friday.

He says in his letter that it's been the greatest privilege of his life to represent his constituents in Parliament.

Kenney announced in July that he was running for leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Alberta.

He also announced that he wants to rally conservative voters in Alberta in a new party to defeat the NDP in the 2019 provincial election.

The official leadership race officially begins Oct. 1.

"I leave the House with the same profound esteem for the institution of Parliament with which I first arrived in June 1997," Kenney wrote in the letter.