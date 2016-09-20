Prince Edward Island premier calls byelection for Oct. 17 to fill vacancy

CHARLOTTETOWN — Prince Edward Island Premier Wade MacLauchlan has called a byelection for Oct. 17, to fill the recent vacancy in the riding of Summerside-Wilmot.

Liberal Janice Sherry announced on Aug. 1 that she was quitting politics and resigning immediately.

MacLauchlan says by holding the byelection in October, residents of the riding will be represented when the legislature sits in November.