Prince Edward Island premier calls byelection for Oct. 17 to fill vacancy
A
A
Share via Email
CHARLOTTETOWN — Prince Edward Island Premier Wade MacLauchlan has called a byelection for Oct. 17, to fill the recent vacancy in the riding of Summerside-Wilmot.
Liberal Janice Sherry announced on Aug. 1 that she was quitting politics and resigning immediately.
MacLauchlan says by holding the byelection in October, residents of the riding will be represented when the legislature sits in November.
The governing Liberals hold 17 seats, while the Progressive Conservatives have eight, the Green party has one elected member, and there is one vacancy.
Most Popular
-
Purcells Cove proposed park comes to Halifax council, developer asks for naming rights
-
Halifax Water implements mandatory water restrictions over critically low levels
-
-
As polls suggest tight race in U.S. election, activists hoping expat Americans tip the vote