The Tuesday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

Highlights from the news file for Tuesday, Sept. 20

TRUDEAU DENOUNCES POLITICS OF ANXIETY SPEECH AT UN: Justin Trudeau's first speech to the United Nations General Assembly included some less-than-subtle references to the politics practised by people like Donald Trump, in a year where populist nationalism has made gains in different countries. The prime minister never mentioned any names. Yet he warned three times in his speech about politicians who exploit anxiety for personal gain. Trudeau told the convention hall that politicians have a choice to make: stoke public anxiety because it works for them politically, or try alleviating it with policies that improve people's lives.

TRUMP'S SON LIKENS SYRIAN REFUGEES TO POISONED SKITTLES: Donald Trump Jr. has posted a message on Twitter likening Syrian refugees to a bowl of poisoned Skittles. Seeking to promote his father's presidential campaign, the younger Trump posted a tweet featuring a bowl of the candy Skittles with a warning. "If I had a bowl of skittles and I told you just three would kill you, would you take a handful?" said the tweet on the verified @DonaldTrumpJr handle. "That's our Syrian refugee problem," said the post, which caused a stir and negative tweets on the Internet into Tuesday.

OBAMA CALLS ON WEALTHIER NATIONS TO DO MORE FOR REFUGEES: U.S. President Barack Obama called on wealthier nations Tuesday to do more to help millions of refugees find new homes and asked all leaders to imagine what it would be like "if the unspeakable happened to us." In his final speech to the UN General Assembly, Obama offered praised for nations "right now that are doing the right thing" to help ease the largest refugee crisis since the Second World War. But he said many countries, "particularly those blessed with wealth and the benefits of geography," can do more to offer assistance to more than 65 million people who have fled their homes because of war or persecution or to seek a better life.

AMNESTY BLASTS POSSIBLE CANADIAN-CHINESE EXTRADITION TREATY: Amnesty International is blasting the Liberal government for considering an extradition treaty with China, saying it would be impossible to negotiate while still protecting the human rights of those subjected to it, including from possible execution or torture. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's website says the two countries are embarking on negotiations, and the topic is likely to be discussed when China's premier visits Ottawa this week.

'NOWHERE TO HIDE' AS CHINA HITS CARBON TARGET: As Canada's provincial, territorial and federal leaders grapple over carbon pricing policy, China is moving ahead with a cap and trade market that some believe will transform the dynamics of the international climate change battle. The head of the United Nations Environment Programme says China's pending 2017 carbon market leaves "nowhere to hide" for opponents of climate action, a useful message for a Liberal government trying to engineer a pan-Canadian climate plan as Chinese Premier Li Keqiang arrives in Ottawa on Wednesday to begin a four-day Canadian visit.

TORY LEADERSHIP HOPEFUL WANTS TO BE VOICE FOR SOCIAL CONSERVATIVES: Federal Conservative leadership hopeful Brad Trost says he wants to be a voice for social conservatives, but he's stopping short of campaigning to reopen the debate on the definition of marriage. The Saskatchewan MP, long an outspoken social conservative on issues such as abortion, was a vocal critic of his party's decision to stop opposing same-sex marriage at its convention earlier this year. Trost says he plans to be a proud voice for social conservatives in a contest that has so far been consumed with Ontario MP Kellie Leitch's musings about screening potential immigrants and refugees for"anti-Canadian values."

PROTESTERS SWARM EU HEADQUARTERS OVER TRADE TALKS WITH U.S., CANADA: Thousands of demonstrators marched at the European Union headquarters on Tuesday to protest trans-Atlantic trade talks with the United States and a planned deal with Canada, claiming they would hurt labour and consumer rights while undermining environmental protection. Representatives of unions, social organizations, human rights and farming groups snarled evening rush-hour traffic in the heart of the Belgian capital hoping the talks with Washington on the so-called TTIP trade deal fail to get enough European backing.

LEGAL CHALLENGE LAUNCHED AGAINST B.C. HOME TAX: A legal challenge of a British Columbia levy on foreign home buyers has been filed in Vancouver, seeking a class-action lawsuit on behalf of those forced to pay the 15 per cent tax. Lawyer Luciana Brasil says the notice of civil claim alleges B.C. acted outside its jurisdiction when the Property Transfer Tax Act was amended in July, targeting the country of origin or nationality of home buyers across Metro Vancouver.

BANK OF CANADA GOVERNOR OFFERS ADVICE FOR LOW-RATE ERA: The head of the Bank of Canada has some advice for consumers in the face of low interest rates. Stephen Poloz says it's time to revisit retirement plans and rethink investment expectations. Speaking in Quebec City, he also had some advice for policy-makers, saying they should reduce uncertainty that might discourage investment. He says governments need a mixture of policies to boost the economy.

