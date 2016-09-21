Defence chief defeating ISIL alone won't bring peace, stability to Iraq

OTTAWA — Canada's defence chief says the war against Islamic State militants is just the first step in a long journey towards bringing peace and stability to Iraq.

Gen. Jonathan Vance tells the Senate defence committee that the international community's military intervention in Iraq has helped eliminate a short-term calamity.

But he says much more political, diplomatic and development work will be needed to ensure the country emerges as a functioning, democratic state.

Concerns about Iraq's long-term stability are mounting after its parliament sacked a high-profile minister for the second time in a month.

Finance minister Hoshiyar Zebari was impeached on allegations of corruption — the same fate that befell defence minister Khaled al-Obaidi at the end of August.