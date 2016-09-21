Shell drops first deepwater well off Nova Scotia due to lack of oil

HALIFAX — Shell has plugged the first of its deepwater exploration wells off Nova Scotia, saying it didn't find enough oil to make it worth proceeding.

The well is located about 250 kilometres offshore of Halifax on the Scotian shelf.

The company says in a news release that the work on the Cheshire well was completed last week.

It says it has started working on a second exploration well, Monterey Jack, at a location about 120 kilometres southwest of the Cheshire location.

A contracted vessel will open the exploration well by the end of September.