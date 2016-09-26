Driving rain and wind diverts plans for royal tour on B.C.'s central coast

BELLA BELLA, B.C. — Plans to show off one of British Columbia's most beautiful areas to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were scuttled Monday by miserable weather.

The aerial tour of the Great Bear Rainforest and a boat tour of Bella Bella Harbour for Prince William and Kate were cancelled.

Winds gusted, the water was choppy and it was pouring rain on B.C.'s central coast, an area well known for its wet weather.

William and Kate were greeted by a rousing cheer when they arrived at the Wawiskas Community Hall, where they met community members and about two dozen hereditary chiefs who were part of the official welcoming party.

"We have sat here patiently awaiting your arrival your Royal Highnesses," Hereditary Chief Jim White said as he shook hands with the royal couple. "You have graced us with your presence."

White said he was holding a traditional talking staff that dates backs to the time of Queen Victoria's reign. It was one of four such staff's presented to the central coast aboriginals as a gift from the queen more than 100 years ago, he said.

The royal couple were in the area to experience indigenous culture in the small First Nation community of Bella Bella and will officially pronounce the Great Bear Rainforest part of the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy.

The initiative was launched in 2015 to create a network of forest conservation programs involving all 53 countries in the Commonwealth.

As part of the network, regions can share ideas and innovations about forest conservation and receive global attention for their efforts.

B.C. Premier Christy Clark announced Monday that a $1-million trust will be created to celebrate the royal visit and promote the unique landscape.

The fund will help raise awareness about the Great Bear Rainforest and support ongoing research, the provincial government said in a statement.

Early this year, the province and the Coast First Nations including the Heiltsuk announced they would increase protection of the area, conserving 85 per cent of the forested areas from industrial logging.