A look at where the royals are going Wednesday

WHITEHORSE — Here are details for Wednesday of the royal tour by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge:

— The royal couple visit the MacBride Museum of Yukon History in Whitehorse, where they'll meet kids who are involved with an indigenous language program and take part in a storytelling activity.

— They will also view a healing totem, meet a young carver and check out a youth art festival.

— Prince William and Kate's second stop in Yukon takes them to Carcross, where First Nations elders will welcome them.