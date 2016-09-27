Five stories in the news today, Sept. 27

Five stories in the news today from The Canadian Press

———

HILLARY CLINTON EXECUTES PLAN: ANNOY DONALD TRUMP

Donald Trump made a gracious entrance for his first one-on-one presidential debate, exchanging pleasantries with his opponent and cordially referring to her as, "Secretary Clinton." Then Hillary Clinton began needling him. She sprinkled her presentation on economic policies with an occasional nugget of mockery such as Trump owing his economic success to $14 million he got from his dad.

———

DON'T CUT INJURED SOLDIERS LOOSE: OMBUDSMAN

The military ombudsman is taking aim at the armed forces for cutting loose ill and injured service members before they know what services and benefits the soldiers are getting from the Veterans Affairs Department. In a landmark report released today, ombudsman Gary Walbourne says the military should instead keep those troops within the fold until their supports are secure to make sure they aren't "slipping through the cracks."

———

ROYALS TO TOUR OKANAGAN VINEYARD, UNIVERSITY

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit a university and get a taste of British Columbia's culinary scene today on their visit to Kelowna, B.C. William and Kate will begin the next leg of their tour at the University of British Columbia Okanagan, where they'll unveil a plaque marking the 10th anniversary of the campus. The couple will then head to the Mission Hill Family Estate to view a vineyard and visit the Taste of British Columbia Festival.

———

MONTREAL COUNCIL WEIGHTS PROPOSED PIT BULL BYLAW

Montreal city councillors are expected to debate a proposed bylaw to ban new pit bulls today after adjourning last night before getting to it. The bylaw would also place strict rules on put bulls living there now, including that they be sterilized and muzzled when in public. But supporters of the breed argue one type of dog isn't effective in reducing dog bites. They say education, regulations and strict penalties for irresponsible owners is the best strategy to ensure public safety.

———

WORLD CUP OF HOCKEY FINAL SET TO GO

Canada faces off against Team Europe in Toronto tonight to begin the best-of-three World Cup of Hockey final. Canada, the heavy favourite to win the series, has won 14 straight games in best-on-best hockey tournaments since losing to the U.S. in the preliminary round of the Vancouver Games in 2010. Game 2 of the final is on Thursday and Game 3, if needed, will be played on Saturday.