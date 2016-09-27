Tale of the tape: A look at the numbers from Trump versus Clinton

WASHINGTON — Some numbers from the first of three presidential debates between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

———

The winner:

Clinton — 62 per cent

Trump — 27 per cent

(That's according to a poll of 521 respondents by CNN, which conceded that its sample included a larger-than-normal proportion of Democrats, 41 per cent, than Republicans, 26 per cent)

———

Speaking time:

Trump — 55 per cent (8,200 words)

Clinton — 45 per cent (6,700 words)

———

Interruptions:

From Trump — about 24

From Clinton — about 2

(That's according to an analysis of the debate transcript by The Canadian Press)

———

Policy ideas mentioned:

By Trump — about 12

By Clinton — about 17

(That's according to an analysis of the debate transcript by The Canadian Press)

———

Personal criticisms of opponent:

From Trump — about 12

From Clinton — about 12

(That's according to an analysis of the debate transcript by The Canadian Press)

———

Each candidate's share of online Twitter conversation:

Trump — 62 per cent

Clinton — 38 per cent

(Source: Twitter)

———

Most retweeted comment:

"The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive." — from Donald Trump, in 2012, which gained new notoriety Monday night after he denied saying those words.

The tweet pointing out the falsehood had been shared 86,403 times as of 3:30 a.m. ET Tuesday.

(Source: Twitter)

———

Most tweeted comment from the debate: Trump claiming he has a good temperament.

(Source: Twitter)

———

Most-searched fact checks on Google:

For Clinton: 1) Is stop and frisk unconstitutional? 2) How many shootings in Chicago? 3) What happened in Benghazi?

For Trump: 1) Did Trump support the Iraq war? 2) Is stop and frisk unconstitutional? 3) How many shootings in Chicago?