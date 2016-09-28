Family, police seek help in 'suspicious' disappearance of New Brunswick woman

MONCTON, N.B. — The family of a missing Moncton, N.B., woman is making a passionate plea for anyone to come forward with information that could lead to her whereabouts.

Jami Springer was last confirmed to have been seen in the late afternoon of August 31 on McLaughlin Drive in Moncton, and police call the 27-year-old woman's disappearance suspicious.

Springer's mother, Gillian Fletcher, says the last four weeks have been her family's worst nightmare.

She says they have been searching, and flooding social media with pictures of Springer in the hopes someone will recognize her and have information to help find her.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Maurice Comeau says it is very unusual for a person to go missing without someone having knowledge about it.