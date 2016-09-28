Jury deliberations enter Day 2 in murder trial of accused in mill shooting

NANAIMO, B.C. — A jury has entered its second day of deliberations in the trial of a British Columbia man accused of murdering two former colleagues at a Vancouver Island mill.

B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo has heard that 50-year-old Kevin Addison allegedly used a sawed-off shotgun to kill two men and injure two others on April 30, 2014 at the city's Western Forest Products mill, where he used to work.

Addison faces two counts each of first-degree murder and attempted murder in the attack that killed Michael Lunn and Fred McEachern.

Addison is also charged with attempted murder in the wounding of Tony Sudar and Earl Kelly.

The Crown has argued that Addison was motivated by revenge after he was laid off in 2008 and not rehired two years later.