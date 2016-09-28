Montreal SPCA files lawsuit against city over newly adopted pit bull ban

MONTREAL — The Montreal SPCA says it is mounting a legal challenge against the city over its newly adopted pit bull ban.

The animal-welfare organization says it filed documents at the courthouse today hoping to suspend the application of some portions of the new law.

The SPCA alleges the sections that specifically target pit bulls are discriminatory and contrary to Quebec's animal-welfare laws.

Montreal city council voted 37-23 in favour of the new bylaw Tuesday.

The legislation includes a ban on new pit bull-type dogs as of next week and restrictions on those currently in the city.