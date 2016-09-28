New Democrats want Trudeau government to rescind torture directive

OTTAWA — The New Democrats are calling on the Liberal government to immediately rescind a directive that allows security agencies to use information that may have been obtained through torture.

Matthew Dube, the NDP public safety critic, says information obtained under torture is not reliable — and therefore the practice does not ensure the safety of Canadians.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said earlier this year the Liberals will review the "troubling set of issues" raised by the foreign-sharing policy, enacted by the previous Conservative government.

The policy applies to the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, the RCMP, the Canada Border Services Agency, the Communications Security Establishment and National Defence.

A 2010 federal framework document says when there is a "substantial risk" that sending information to — or soliciting information from — a foreign agency would result in torture, the matter should be referred to the responsible deputy minister or agency head.

The policy has been roundly criticized for effectively condoning the brutalization of people in overseas prisons, contrary to international law and Canada's United Nations commitments.