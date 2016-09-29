Amber Alert cancelled after two boys found in Saskatchewan

LA RONGE, Sask. — The RCMP has lifted an Amber Alert that had been issued for two young aboriginal boys in La Ronge, Saskatchewan.

The alert was issued early Thursday for the boys, aged eight and 10.

The Mounties said they were believed to have been taken by an 18-year-old man.

The RCMP said a vehicle the suspect was believed to be driving was found at a residence in the community of St. Louis, south of Prince Albert, and that the boys were located inside.

A suspect was taken into custody.