Canada is conducting small operations in Africa

OTTAWA — While the Liberal government is looking at joining UN peacekeeping missions in Africa and the Canadian Forces are finalizing plans to support French counter-terrorism efforts there with transport aircraft, Canada isn't absent from the continent.

Here's a list of some activities currently underway.

Peacekeeping:

— Ten military officers are attached to the UN mission in South Sudan, working out of the mission's headquarters in Juba.

— There are nine service members with the UN mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Counter-terrorism:

— Canadian special forces have been regular participants in a U.S.-led exercise in north and west Africa, which includes training local African forces and counter-terrorism operations.