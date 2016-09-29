Canada is conducting small operations in Africa
OTTAWA — While the Liberal government is looking at joining UN peacekeeping missions in Africa and the Canadian Forces are finalizing plans to support French counter-terrorism efforts there with transport aircraft, Canada isn't absent from the continent.
Here's a list of some activities currently underway.
Peacekeeping:
— Ten military officers are attached to the UN mission in South Sudan, working out of the mission's headquarters in Juba.
— There are nine service members with the UN mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Counter-terrorism:
— Canadian special forces have been regular participants in a U.S.-led exercise in north and west Africa, which includes training local African forces and counter-terrorism operations.
— Canadian special forces troops have also been training the military in Niger for several years.