Ontario man charged after inadvertently killing friend he was trying to save

BOWMANVILLE, Ont. — Police have charged a 21-year-old man who they say inadvertently ran over and killed his friend east of Toronto after trying to get him medical help.

Durham regional police say the man and his friend were parked in a pickup truck allegedly taking "narcotics" around 5 p.m. Wednesday in Bowmanville, Ont.

They say the 29-year-old passenger suffered an "unexpected medical episode" and became unresponsive.

Police say the man removed his friend from the truck and began resuscitation efforts before taking off in the truck to call for help.

They allege that when he returned, he accidentally ran over his friend, who was later pronounced dead in hospital.