QMJHL Roundup: Fournier with hat trick, Cape Breton downs Charlottetown 8-3

CHARLOTTETOWN — Jordan Ty Fournier scored three times and Kyle Jessiman made 35 saves as the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles beat the host Charlottetown Islanders 8-3 on Thursday for their first win of the 2016-17 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League season.

Yannik Bertrand, Tobie Paquette-Bisson, Joseph Mizzi, Dylan Boucher and Vasily Glotov also scored for the Screaming Eagles (1-2-0), who started their season with back-to-back losses.

Jake Coughler had a pair of goals for the Islanders (2-0-0) and Filip Chlapik scored the other. Blade Mann-Dixon stopped 22-of-29 shots in a losing cause.