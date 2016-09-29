Samsung advises using delicate cycle on its washing machines to avoid explosions

TORONTO — Samsung is warning consumers to take care when using its top-loading washing machines, which can explode during normal use involving large items like bedding.

The company, which is working with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to address the safety issues, said certain machines made between March 2011 and April 2016 may be affected.

The warnings come amid claims that some Samsung washing machines have shaken apart or exploded when heavy loads cause the tub to vibrate dramatically, posing a risk of injury or property damage.

The company advises consumers to use the delicate cycle because of the slower spin cycle.

A class-action suit filed Aug. 12 in a U.S. district court in New Jersey has three named plaintiffs in the states of Texas, Indiana and Georgia seeking to represent U.S. residents who purchased the machines for household use.