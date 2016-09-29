Spy agency kept minister in the dark about foreign fighter probe: watchdog

OTTAWA — A federal watchdog says the Canadian Security Intelligence Service failed to tell the public safety minister about a notable overseas incident during a probe into jihadi-inspired fighters.

In its annual report today, the Security Intelligence Review Committee says CSIS should have informed the minister about the development — one of several shortcomings the committee notes about the spy service's investigations of Canadian foreign fighters.

The review committee says CSIS needs to deal with lingering challenges associated with overseas operations.

It says the spy service can expect these challenges to increase as government demand for intelligence on threats to the security of Canada from conflict zones grows.

The committee finds the spy service needs to emphasize strategic planning for foreign operations — for instance, ensuring employees fully understand the legal risks of certain activities.

It also calls on CSIS headquarters to take a more decisive leading role in some foreign activities.