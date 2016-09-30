A look at declining magazine circulation numbers for Rogers since 2010
TORONTO — The days of leafing through magazines in the doctor's office are increasingly something from a bygone era. As print readership rates have fallen, so has print revenue.
Rogers Media announced Friday it is scaling back its magazine business, citing declining subscription numbers and advertising.
Here's a look at the paid circulation figures for Maclean's, Chatelaine and Today's Parent, from 2010 until today, according to data provided by the Alliance for Audited Media:
Maclean's:
2010: 349,786
2011: 335,632
2012: 316,722
2013: 304,059
2014: 282,815
2015: 249,020
Current: 225,963
Chatelaine:
2010: 505,760
2011: 540,367
2012: 543,546
2013: 533,670
2014: 489,496
2015: 429,616
Current: 451,222
Today's Parent:
2010: 132,330
2011: 138,599
2012: 140,643
2013: 141,126
2014: 129,012
2015: 109,031
Current: 94,697