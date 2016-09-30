A look at declining magazine circulation numbers for Rogers since 2010

TORONTO — The days of leafing through magazines in the doctor's office are increasingly something from a bygone era. As print readership rates have fallen, so has print revenue.

Rogers Media announced Friday it is scaling back its magazine business, citing declining subscription numbers and advertising.

Here's a look at the paid circulation figures for Maclean's, Chatelaine and Today's Parent, from 2010 until today, according to data provided by the Alliance for Audited Media:

Maclean's:

2010: 349,786

2011: 335,632

2012: 316,722

2013: 304,059

2014: 282,815

2015: 249,020

Current: 225,963

———

Chatelaine:

2010: 505,760

2011: 540,367

2012: 543,546

2013: 533,670

2014: 489,496

2015: 429,616

Current: 451,222

———

Today's Parent:

2010: 132,330

2011: 138,599

2012: 140,643

2013: 141,126

2014: 129,012

2015: 109,031