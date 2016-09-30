A look at where the royals are going Saturday

VICTORIA — Here are details of the royal tour by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for Saturday, the final day of their eight-day visit to B.C. and Yukon:

— The couple will be in Victoria at the Cridge Centre for the Family, where they will meet residents who receive shelter at the facility, and unveil a monument dedicated to people who have overcome adversity.

— The duke and duchess will be at the Breakwater Cafe and Bistro to meet with members of the Kelty Mental Health Resources Centre and watch an online demonstration of resources to access services.

— The royals arrive at the Inner Harbour and sail on the tall ship Pacific Grace with members of the Sail and Life Training Society. They will tour the deck and meet youth involved in the program and try steering the ship.