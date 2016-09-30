Big city mayors ask federal Liberals for $12.6B for affordable housing

OTTAWA — The mayors of Canada's largest cities are calling on the federal Liberals to set aside $12.6 billion during the next decade to help build new affordable housing units and alleviate a growing need in places like Toronto and Vancouver.

It's a major ask from the federal government as it works to finalize details of the second phase of its infrastructure program and allocate $17.7 billion for affordable housing, seniors homes, recreational facilities and child care.

The federal minister in charge of crafting a national housing strategy says the government plans to invest heavily to ease the housing crunch, but warns it may not be as much as everyone hopes.

Social Development Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the government is looking to make the most efficient use of available funds, because no government can ever spend what stakeholders would like to see spent on affordable housing.

The Liberals first budget set aside $2.3 billion for affordable housing, including money to build affordable rental units across the country.