Canoeing, fishing planned as Royal Tour heads to coastal islands of Haida Gwaii

HAIDA GWAII, B.C. — First Nations art and a coastal fishing trip are on the itinerary for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they spend their final full day in Canada at the remote West Coast archipelago of Haida Gwaii.

The islands, located about 100 kilometres off the coast, were known as the Queen Charlotte Islands until 2009 when the province and the Haida Nation reached a historic reconciliation agreement. As a result the island chain went back to its original name.

Prince William and Kate begin their tour of the islands with a canoe trip. They'll be immersed in the First Nation's cultural heritage, as Haida warrior paddlers and drummers accompany them on the trip.

The royal couple will visit the Haida Heritage Centre and Museum where they'll learn about the tradition of carving totems as well as other cultural practices including song and dance.

The cultural visit will be followed by a tour of the region's new hospital and health care centre, located at the Village of Queen Charlotte. The new facility ensures long-term care and maternity patients can stay within the remote community while receiving health services that previously were only offered in larger cities.

William and Kate will cap off their tour of the coastal islands with a fishing trip. The area is renowned for offering some of the best salmon and halibut fishing in the world.

All eyes were on the royal couple's children Thursday when the family hosted a garden party at Victoria's Government House for children and families of military service members.

Princess Charlotte, who is 16 months old, was ecstatic at the sight of a tower of colourful balloons.

She also spent time in a petting zoo organized for the occasion, taking particular interest in Moose, a large white poodle and golden retriever cross breed that is a cancer therapy dog when he isn't entertaining royals.

Prince George, 3, towed his dad toward a bubble making station where it didn't take the young royal long to get hold of a squirt gun and start blasting out bubbles.

Submariner Andrew Matheson, who serves on HMCS Victoria, attended the party with his two children and wife Kristy and said it was a surreal experience for them to meet the royal family.

"They are both very personable people. At the heart, they are parents," he said of meeting William and Kate. "So, I think we had a common ground to stand on as we were trying to watch our kids play and keep an eye out as well."