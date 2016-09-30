Two people on a plane reported missing near Yellowknife found alive: military

YELLOWKNIFE — Two people who were on board a small plane that was reported missing in the Northwest Territories have been found alive.

Dave Lavallee, a Royal Canadian Air Force spokesman, said the pair were spotted on Friday morning by a civilian helicopter on an island in Gordon Lake about 90 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife.

"The aircraft had taken off from Gordon Lake and was scheduled to return there," Lavallee said. "The good news is they are both alive and in good condition and are being rescued."

The single-engine plane crashed late Thursday afternoon.

There was no information about the cause of the crash.

A military Twin Otter and some civilian aircraft searched the area Thursday night but didn't find anything.

The Air Force then sent a CC-130 Hercules and a Griffon helicopter to join the search.