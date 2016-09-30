New Brunswick government reinstates French immersion in first grade
FREDERICTON — The New Brunswick government is reinstating French immersion in Grade 1, starting in September 2017.
The change was a Liberal campaign promise in 2014.
The former Liberal government of Shawn Graham changed the entry point for French immersion to Grade 3 in 2008.
Premier Brian Gallant says his government will make changes to provide more access to immersion in rural areas.
Early Childhood Development Minister Brian Kenny says as a bilingual province, New Brunswick must offer strong opportunities to learn a second language.