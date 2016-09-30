Trudeau, Harper and Chretien gather with leaders to mourn Peres in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and two former Canadian prime ministers —Jean Chretien and Stephen Harper — are together in Jerusalem to remember a political giant.

Trudeau is leading a Canadian delegation at Shimon Peres' state funeral that is underway at the Mount Herzl national cemetery.

Peres' death this week at the age of 93 has prompted a host of global leaders to congregate for his farewell.

Former Canadian cabinet minister Stockwell Day, who is attending the ceremony, says he hopes one day Israel will realize Peres' hope for peace.

Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose is also attending the event.