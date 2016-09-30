Two-year investigation leads to dozens of charges, arrests at motorcycle clubs

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say several arrests and dozens of charges have dealt a serious blow to the Hells Angels trying to gain a foothold in the province.

RCMP laid 59 charges Thursday, including second-degree murder charges against Allan Potter and Daniel Leonard in connection with the death of Dale Porter in June 2014.

Police say Porter had no known links to the Vikings Motorcycle Club nor did he have any prior criminal activity.

Officers displayed drugs, weapons and motorcycles seized following raids on Vikings clubs in what was dubbed Project Bombard.

RCMP say the group's red and white insignia is an indication of its affiliation with the Hells Angels.

Insp. Holly Turton says eight members of the Vikings and two associates were arrested following the two-year investigation.

Potter was arrested in Ontario earlier this week and it wasn't clear when he would appear in a Newfoundland court on the allegation against him.