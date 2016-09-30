University of New Brunswick adjourns appeal in women's hockey case

FREDERICTON — The University of New Brunswick is setting aside its application for a judicial review of a ruling that ordered the school to reinstate its women's varsity hockey team.

That ruling by the Labour and Employment Board also found that the university discriminated on the basis of sex when it downgraded the team to a sports club in 2008.

Sylvia Dooley played on the varsity team and alleged that the decision to relegate the women's team constituted discrimination on the basis of their sex.

Dooley says the two sides have instead agreed to meet for a settlement conference to talk about how the board's decision may be implemented.

Tentative dates have been set in November and December.