Winnipeg's human rights museum wins prestigious international award

WINNIPEG — The Canadian Museum for Human Rights has won a prestigious award at a ceremony in London, England.

The Winnipeg museum was given a top prize Friday at the 2016 Leading Culture Destination Awards.

It was chosen by a jury as best Soft Power Cultural Organization, beating out competitors including the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C., and museums in Poland, Afghanistan, the Philippines and Suriname.

CMHR president John Young says Canadians should be proud of the museum for its recognition as a global cultural destination.

He says the award will encourage more visitors from around the world to make the trip to Winnipeg.

The award was created to recognize cultural organizations that have powerful influence and impact based on excellence, relevance, transparency, accountability and sustainability.

“The CMHR has had a profound effect on our city, both conceptually and architecturally,” said Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman.

“From the subject matter to the effect on Winnipeg’s skyline, the CMHR commands the attention of the beholder. As a city, we’re thrilled to have such an important cultural icon that has the ability to inspire current and future generations.”