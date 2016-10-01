Mexican official says Canadian woman killed in Mexico's Yucatan state

MERIDA, Mexico — An official in Mexico is confirming a 74-year-old Canadian woman was killed in the Yucatan state.

State prosecutor spokesman Baruch Velasquez identified the Canadian as Barbara McClatchie Andrews.

Velasquez says she was a resident of Merida, the capital of Yucatan.

In a news release, the state prosecutor says the woman was found dead Friday morning on the side of the highway connecting Merida with Cancun.