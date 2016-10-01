Murder suspect extradited from Trinidad and Tobago to face charges in Montreal

Montreal police say a man arrested last year in connection with a string of violent crimes has been extradited from Trinidad and Tobago to Canada.

Septimus Neverson is facing 54 charges including murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery.

Neverson, 54, landed in Montreal on Friday and will be charged today.

Police say he is a suspect in 13 home invasions that occurred in Montreal and Laval between 2006 and 2009.