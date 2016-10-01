QMJHL Roundup: Fortier nets two in third, Mooseheads beat Screaming Eagles

HALIFAX — Maxime Fortier scored twice in the third period as the Halifax Mooseheads beat the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles 6-4 on Saturday night in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Brett Crossley, Keigan Goetz, Taylor Ford and Connor Moynihan supplied the rest of the offence for Halifax (2-1-0).

Tyler Hylland and Drake Batherson scored 30 seconds apart in the first period for the Screaming Eagles (1-4-0), with Jordan Ty Fournier and Batherson adding goals in the second.

Kevin Resop made 25 saves for the win in net as Kyle Jessiman kicked out 28-of-33 shots for Cape Breton.

Dillon Boucher of the Screaming Eagles was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for checking from behind late in the second period.

The Mooseheads were 0 for 4 on the power play with Cape Breton going scoreless on three chances.

---

HUSKIES 5 OLYMPIQUES 1

GATINEAU, Que. — Jean-Christophe Beaudin's power-play goal in the second was one of four for Rouyn-Noranda in the period as it beat the Olympiques.

Antoine Waked, Bruco-Carl Denis and Samuel Naud also had goals in the second for the Huskies (4-0-1). Martins Dzierkals opened the attack with a short-handed goal and Samuel Harvey made 18 saves.

Alex Dostie scored for Gatineau (1-3-0). Mathieu Bellemare took the loss after kicking out 7-of-11 shots in 34:57. Mark Grametbauer went the rest of the way and stopped seven shots.

---

SEA DOGS 5 WILDCATS 0

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Alex Bishop stopped all 26 shots he faced and Nathan Noel struck twice as the Sea Dogs shut out Moncton.

Noel opened the scoring on the power play before closing out the attack shorthanded. Spencer Smallman, with the man advantage, Matthew Highmore and Cedric Pare also had goals for Saint John (2-2-0).

Keven Bouchard turned away 26-of-31 shots for the Wildcats (1-2-0).

---

TIGRES 7 FOREURS 5

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Felix Meunier struck twice and added an assist as the Tigres toppled Val-d'Or.

Alexandre Goulet, Pascal Laberge and Ivan Kosorenkov, along with one of Meunier's goals, came on the power play for Victoriaville (3-1-0). Jimmy Huntington and Felix Lauzon, into an empty net, had the others.

Olivier Tremblay earned the win in net, turning away 14-of-16 shots in 55:15 of relief. James Povall started the game but was pulled after allowing three goals on five shots.

Francois Beauchemin had a goal and two assists to pace the Foreurs (3-2-0) offence. Simon Lafrance, Mathieu Nadeau, Alexis Pepin and Nicolas Ouellet rounded out the attack.

Etienne Montpetit took the loss after stopping 17-of-18 shots in relief of Dereck Baribeau, who turned aside 9-of-14 shots in 23:17.

Val-d'Or's Olivier Galipeau received a major and match penalty for high sticking in the second period. Pepin was given a major penalty and ejected in the third for checking to the head.