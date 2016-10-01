Two suspects take off in pickup truck after woman found lying on the road

HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, N.L. — Police in Newfoundland and Labrador are looking for two suspects in relation to car theft in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

RCMP say a local man was driving a pickup truck early Saturday morning when he spotted a woman lying in the middle of the road.

Police say when he stopped, a man approached his car carrying a metal object and started pounding on the window.

They say the man got out of the car and fled the scene while the two suspects took off in his truck.