Two suspects take off in pickup truck after woman found lying on the road
HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, N.L. — Police in Newfoundland and Labrador are looking for two suspects in relation to car theft in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.
RCMP say a local man was driving a pickup truck early Saturday morning when he spotted a woman lying in the middle of the road.
Police say when he stopped, a man approached his car carrying a metal object and started pounding on the window.
They say the man got out of the car and fled the scene while the two suspects took off in his truck.
Police are asking people to be on the lookout for the stolen car, which is described as a black GMC Sierra pickup truck with a Toronto Maple Leafs sticker.