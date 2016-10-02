Three dead and two injured in Hamilton house fire, police say

Hamilton police say three people are dead and two others are in hospital after a late-night house fire in city's east end.

Staff Sgt. Marco Del Conte says police cannot release any more information because the Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the blaze.

Belinda Richard, who lives near the house on Grenfell Street, says she noticed flashing lights from her bedroom window shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.

She says she rushed outside and noticed flames and smoke billowing from the back of the house.

Richard, who did not know the people living there, says as crews were fighting the blaze, the house was surrounded by police officers, neighbours and reporters.

She adds that police had to set up a wider perimeter around the house to keep onlookers back.