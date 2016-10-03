Halifax Transit guns-for-tickets campaign sees 152 unwanted firearms turned in

HALIFAX — A gun amnesty campaign in Halifax saw 152 unwanted guns turned in to police for safe disposal in exchange for transit tickets.

The Fares for Firearms Gun Amnesty Campaign was held over a two week period last month.

Municipal officials say 123 long guns, 18 hand guns and 11 pellet guns were turned in by the public.

Given the number of firearms turned in, Halifax Transit says it has increased its offer of $5,000 worth of transit tickets to $12,800.

Participants who opted to take the ticket incentive will receive them in the mail over the coming weeks.