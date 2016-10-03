Lawyers back in Edmonton court after questioned murder verdict in Vader case

EDMONTON — Defence lawyers and prosecutors are back in an Edmonton courtroom today, two weeks after a judge used an unconstitutional section of law while convicting a man of murdering two missing seniors.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Denny Thomas found Travis Vader guilty of second-degree murder in the deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann.

The seniors, both in their late 70s, disappeared after setting out on a camping trip to British Columbia.

Thomas said in his verdict that Vader was a desperate drug addict who came across the couple in their motorhome and shot them during a robbery in 2010.

But the judge cited a section of the Criminal Code that was earlier declared unconstitutional.

It could take months to find out what happens next but law professors say the verdict likely won't stand and the trial could be reopened.

"I think no matter which road you go down, it ends up in a manslaughter verdict," says Peter Sankoff, a law professor at the University of Alberta.

"It just seems to me to be the most likely option."

Section 230 of the Criminal Code, declared unconstitutional in 1990 by the Supreme Court, allowed for a second-degree murder verdict if a killing occurred during the commission of another crime, such as robbery. Otherwise, the killing must be intentional.

Thomas said in his ruling that he found no evidence Vader intended to kill the McCanns, whose bodies have never been found.

Lawyers were supposed to set a sentencing date Monday, but Vader's lawyers filed a motion last week for a mistrial.

David Tanovich, a law professor at the University of Windsor, says a new trial wouldn't be "in the interest of justice" since there is a valid finding for manslaughter in the case.