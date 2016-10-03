Montreal pit bull ban challenged in court as discriminatory and unreasonable

Montreal's controversial pit bull bylaw is being challenged in court today as it comes into effect.

The SPCA is asking Quebec Superior Court to suspend parts of the law until the case can be argued on its merits.

The Montreal branch of the animal rights organization says some of the provisions in the bylaw are discriminatory and unreasonable.

Justice Louis J. Gouin told lawyers today he also has certain concerns about the definition of "pit bull-type dogs" and how to properly recognize them.

City council voted in favour last week of adopting the bylaw despite significant opposition to the ban.

The bylaw prohibits new pit bulls on the territory of Montreal and places restrictions on those currently here.