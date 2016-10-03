Liberals set carbon price at $10 a tonne in 2018, rising to $50 by 2022

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal Liberal government will establish a "floor price" on carbon pollution of $10 a tonne in 2018, rising to $50 a tonne by 2022.

Trudeau is making the announcement as he kicks off a debate in the House of Commons over whether Canada should ratify the Paris accord on climate change.

"Provinces and territories will have a choice in how they implement this pricing," he said.

"They can put a direct price on carbon pollution, or they can adopt a cap-and-trade system, with the expectation that it be stringent enough to meet or exceed the federal benchmark."

And should any province or territory not have either a carbon price or a cap-and-trade system in place by 2018, "the government of Canada will implement a price in that jurisdiction."

The news also comes as provincial environment ministers meet in Montreal with federal counterpart Catherine McKenna to hash out an agreement over carbon pricing.

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall has consistently maintained that his province cannot currently afford a carbon tax, a point reiterated today by his environment minister Scott Moe.

And Yukon environment minister Currie Dixon said the three northern territories all object to the plan as well.

Trudeau said there are billions of dollars and hundreds of thousands of good, well-paying jobs on the table for countries that get carbon pricing right, and they need to get it right.

"There is no hiding from climate change. It is real, and it is everywhere," Trudeau said.