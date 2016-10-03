Officials hope to herd stranded dolphins in New Brunswick back into open ocean

LAMEQUE, N.B. — Animal rescue crews are hoping to use "acoustic pingers" in an effort to herd six stranded dolphins out of a shallow waterway in northern New Brunswick, and back into open ocean.

Andrew Reid of the Marine Animal Response Society says seven dolphins became stranded near Lameque last Wednesday, but one died two days later.

He says two of the six remaining Atlantic white-sided dolphins are young calves.

Reid says it's unclear why the dolphins got themselves stranded, but to escape they would have to swim through an area that's only about a metre deep at high tide.

He says dolphins don't like shallow water and so far have resisted efforts by Fisheries and Oceans to herd them, so officials are hoping to get some acoustic pingers to prompt the dolphins towards the exit.