Trial of activist who fed water to pigs en route to slaughter resumes today

BURLINGTON, Ont. — A woman who gave cool water to hot pigs on their way to slaughter last year is expected to take the stand in her own defence today.

Anita Krajnc, an activist with the group Toronto Pig Save, has pleaded not guilty to a mischief charge in the June 2015 incident.

Krajnc freely admits to feeding water to the pigs, but contends it wasn't illegal for her to do so.

Today is the third court date in the trial, which started in late August.

On previous days, the court heard from the truck driver who was transporting the pigs to a Burlington, Ont., slaughterhouse.

Jeffrey Veldjesgraaf testified that it wasn't unusual for Krajnc and other animal rights activists to offer water to the pigs, and the Fearman's Pork slaughterhouse has never turned away the animals he hauls there because of it.

During cross-examination, Veldjesgraaf said the animals are given water before and after they're loaded onto the trucks, but not during transit.

Court also watched video of the 2015 incident, in which Krajnc is seen yelling to the truck driver, "Have some compassion, have some compassion!''

"Let's call the cops,'' the driver says, holding his phone.

"Call Jesus,'' Krajnc says as she continues to allow the pigs to drink the water.

"Yeah, no. What do you got in that water?'' he asks.

"Water,'' Krajnc says.

"No, no, how do I know?'' he says.

"Trust me,'' she says.

Krajnc's defence lawyers told court that they would argue the activist was acting in the public good, and therefore not breaking the law.